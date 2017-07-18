Magician Eric Jones smashes Simon Cowell’s red buzzer with hammer on America’s Got Talent

Magician Eric Jones does what millions of us have wanted to do over the years on this week’s America’s Got Talent — when he smashes Simon Cowell’s red buzzer with a hammer!

But it’s not anger at the AGT judge that causes him to destroy Simon’s buzzer, as it comes as part of a trick.

In it he gets guest judge Chris Hardwick to sign his name on one of the cards in his deck, but while it initially has a blue back he appears to magically turn it to red.

Then, after Simon said his initial audition wasn’t strong enough, he pulls out the hammer which he brands his “magic wand”.

Simon laughs then pretends as if he’s about to get hit, says: “This was always going to happen one day.”

Instead, Eric then asks him and the other judges to move away to the other end of the table before he hurls the hammer down on to Simon’s red buzzer, causing it to smash to pieces.

Inside he finds a card and, wait for it…it turns out to be the one with Chris’s signature on it!

Simon tells him: “I take it back, that was good!”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on America’s Got Talent.