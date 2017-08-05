Maggot-ridden dog fights for life in heart-wrenching rescue on Pit Bulls & Parolees premiere

Tonight’s premiere of the new season of Pit Bulls & Parolees features one of the show’s most heart-wrenching rescues ever — as a tiny dog is rushed to a vet after being found lying in a road strewn with maggots and fighting for its life.

Worker Lizzy from the show’s Villalobos Rescue Center, owner Tia Torres’s daughter-in-law, rushes to the scene after receiving a call that the female dog has been hit by a vehicle.

She fears the worst when she arrives and finds a man crying as he stands over the dog in the road, while good samaritan Sean, who found the dog, sits beside it.

But there’s relief when they tell her the dog is still breathing. Sean then reveals how he heard the dog calling to him as he rode into the road on his bike, and rushed to help.

With his head in his hand he then describes how the dog is ridden with maggots in its crotch and on its paws. He says: “The paws are getting eaten away.”

Lizzy quickly wraps the dog in a blanket and delicately lifts it up and puts it in her truck, before rushing to the vet — but it’s a race against time.

She says: “I don’t know if it’s gonna make it. Is it still breathing?” As she drives through the streets, she repeatedly adds: “Come on, come on, come on!”

