Luke is back hunting alligator and Shon makes a spear launcher The Wheel

This week on The Wheel, luke’s hunger draws him to alligators once again and Shon makes a spear-thrower.

35- year-old plumber Luke has a nice spot on the bush plains, but he’s aware how dangerous the heat can be and how big some of those caiman are.

He’s also pretty hungry, but when he finally catches a fish he drops it and the wiley beast flips flops itself back into the water and escapes…the one that got away indeed!

Meantime, Shon has been busy making a spear launcher but how well will it work. These weapons pre-date human use of the bow and arrow but can be tricky to use effectively.

They actually made an appearance on the rewilder show Live Free or Die last season, let’s see if Shon has any luck with his.

Also on this episode, Adam and Josh are really having trouble with finding a reliable water source and getting a fire going.

Plus, someone else fall off the wheel!

Catch The Wheel – Hunger Games at 10:00 PM on Discovery.