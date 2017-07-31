Lucas and Blake face-to-face as they talk bananas and bed on The Bachelorette

This week on The Bachelorette, Lucas and Blake finally come face to face as the men get together for a tell all session.

As the season draws to a climax all the men get together to chat about their experiences with Rachel, the show and each other. Blake and Lucas had some real history before the show and this really impacted how they got on.

Blake says that Lucas screwed over a similar love interest they both had, treating really badly. So when he found out they were both on the same show he was like, WTF. Lucas for his part says that Blake was obsessed with him for the whole show and that he was concentrating on Rachel, not Blake.

They also get into story that Blake was eating a banana over Lucas whilst he was in bed…but maybe those murky waters are best left undisturbed!

Also in this tell all episode, Lee and Kenny clear up some misconceptions about how they got on and Adam shares his feelings at not getting to the hometown dates.

Blake and Whaboom are bananas… 🙈🍌 Posted by The Bachelorette on Sunday, July 30, 2017

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8:00 PM on ABC.