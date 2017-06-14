Luann’s wedding on The Real Housewives of New York City

This week on The Real Housewives of New York City, Luann and Tom’s wedding finally arrives and Bethenny gets set for her annual holiday event.

Luann and Tom’s big day is here and before the wedding they are hosting a little party for their friends who are not invited to the actual wedding.

Luann says she is a true romantic and she had been looking to get married again at some point. When she met Tom she says it was like finding home and that she knew the first week that they would get married.

She that she feels loved, feel wanted and that the pair feel whole as a couple. Luann also says that she feels very lucky and she knows that in life there is guarantee that you will find love more than once or even at all.

Meantime, Bethenny is hosting her annual bash but has not invited Ramona, who in turn has been getting some word of wisdom on Bethenny from her daughter.

