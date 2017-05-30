Love triangle as Wes Walton and Malia White kiss on Below Deck Mediterranean

Forget the Bermuda Triangle, there’s a LOVE triangle on tonight’s Below Deck Mediterranean — which sees bosun Wesley Walton making out with deckhand Malia White.

The coziness comes as the crew all celebrate a night out, with the pair flirting all evening before finally making moves on each other.

It comes despite Wesley being Malia’s boss and admitting: “This goes against everything!”

And not everyone is pleased about the new romantic liaison, namely chef Adam Glick who also has a soft spot for Malia.

And he makes it quite clear that he thinks Wesley should be keeping at arm’s length from his employee.

He tells producers in an interview: “I can’t blame Wes for having a crush on her. She’s gorgeous. But you’re her boss, Wes. No! It’s a no-no.”

Adam had been trying to hatch a plan with Christine “Bugsy” Drake earlier in the night, telling her he needed her help to “get” Malia — and that he doesn’t see Wes as a threat.

He asks her: “Be honest with me, I got a chance right?”

But Bugsy already has Wes’s flirtations with Malia on her radar. She tells Adam: “I’m not sure.”

He says: “I need you to help me get her.”

She tells him: “I’m not sure that’s going to be possible, but we’ll see. How do you feel about Wes?”

Adam says: “What does that have to do with anything?”

She says: “Well, because this is a f***ing triangle right now.”

He seems pretty confident in himself, saying: “I’m not too worried about him.”

But Bugsy tells him: “I would be.”

Their conversation comes as Wes and Malia flirt on the other side of the table, with Wes caressing her back with his hand.

Later on while away from the group getting a “last round” of drinks at the bar, Wes and Malia get more and more touchy-feely — before the moment finally arrives as they make out on the dancefloor.

Also on this week’s Below Deck, the crew makes a dangerous mistake which leaves Captain Sandy frustrated coming right after last week’s anchor-chain trouble.

Meanwhile, tension rises between Adam and chief stew Hannah Ferrier, and a guest has a serious accident which sees deckhand Bobby Giancola rushing to help.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.