Lone wolves and the military’s struggle to deal with the asymmetric threat on The New Age of Terror

The New Age of Terror is a new documentary series that takes a look at how terrorism has changed into something that traditional military and law enforcement have struggled to deal with.

This second episode examines how lone wolves in their own countries are carrying acts of terror that are impossible to predict and often very hard to stop. A truck become a weapon or people are targeted when they have their guard down at concerts or night clubs. Often inspired by the Internet where groups like ISIS have conducted a ruthless and effective recruitment and radicalisation campaign, these terrorists create a huge problem for those trying to keep the rest of the population safe.

This increase in homegrown islamic terrorism has also fuelled right wing hatred groups and seen the rise of white nationalist terror.

The episode looks at these threats and the counter offensive where unlikely allies such as hackers, American businesses and government agencies work hand-in-hand.

The New Age of Terror airs on Mondays at 9:00 PM on History Channel.