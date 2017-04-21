LocTote theft-resistant bags from Shark Tank: Where can you buy them?

LocTote theft-resistant bags as seen on Shark Tank are the idea of two New Albany, Ohio, entrepreneurs who wanted to live more and worry less.

Adam McBride and Don Halpern designed the bags to keep you belongings safe whilst you are otherwise occupied. So if you are maybe taking the kids to the park or taking a dip in the ocean, instead of having to stand by the side you can just lock your bag up and go.

The bags can be locked to just about any object and are slash resistant. So so if a thief tries their luck with a knife or box cutter then they will be out of luck.

They are also water resistant and have a waterproof pocket.

If you’re worried about digital theft then the RFID-blocking pockets will give you some peace of mind.

The Flak Sack is available to order online at the special Shark Tank price of $119.00 with free shipping in the USA and Worldwide shipping available.

