Lisa Vanderpump threatens to kick Eden Sassoon’s ‘ass’ on RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump threatens to kick Eden Sassoon’s “ass” on this week’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — after making comments about Kyle and Kim Richards.

The pair’s head-to-head comes after Kyle and RHOBH newbie Eden got off to a bad start at the game night earlier in the season.

Kyle also didn’t the like the way Eden — hair king Vidal Sassoon’s daughter — brought up her sister Kim’s alcoholism.

And this week Eden causes a massive scene at a Great Gatsby party thrown by Kyle when it emerges she thinks Kyle is an “enabler” for Kim.

However, Lisa Vanderpump lays it out loud and clear to Eden that she better tread carefully if she wants to keep her on side.

She tells Eden: “We started off on the right foot, and I’m happy about that…but my other foot will kick you in the ass if you come after my girl Kyle.”

Tonight’s RHOBH episode, tiled Harry’s Meat and Gatsby’s Fete, also sees Lisa Rinna host a barbecue, but husband Harry Hamlin is left to do pretty much all of the work.

Meanwhile it seems Erika Girardi was a natural at acting, when we get to see her screen-test video auditioning with Eileen Davidson for The Young and the Restless.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.