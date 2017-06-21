Lisa Vanderpump and Kacey Musgraves on Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

This week on Hollywood Medium, Tyler reads for Lisa Vanderpump, Allison Janney, Portia De Rossi and Kacey Musgraves

Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump visits Tyler for a reading and they discuss her dead grandmother. Vanderpump wonders where she is, since she’s been given no sign and not felt any presence of her grandmother since she died a decade ago.

She asks Tyler if her grandmother is all around her, is she in the humming bird or the butterfly. He tells that her grandmother is more likely to communicate subtly by her feeling what her grandmother might have done in a certain situation.

Though what he is describing sounds an awful lot like memories, the way you might think oh my father would have liked this movie or this walk.

However, some of this week’s other clients have more literal readings as Tyler answers actress Allison Janney’s questions about the death of her sister and country music star Kacey Musgraves is given information about the death of her grandmother.

Also on this episode, Portia De Rossi is able to connect through Tyler with the person who aided her when she was battling an eating disorder.

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry airs Wednesdays at 8:00 PM on E!