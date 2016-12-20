Lisa surprises Ken and pantiless Erika causes stir on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

This week on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump surprises husband Ken with an expensive birthday present whilst Erika reveals she has eschewed wearing underwear and gone commando.

The men certainly look interesting in this revelation, maybe Lisa should take a leaf out of Erika’s book!

Dorit starts a sentence about ‘Americans’ but before she can finish, Erika shuts her down with a “What are you talking about! You were born in Connecticut!”

Dorit is less than impressed with this outburst and later tells the camera that Erika needs to chill out.

Erika also insists her persona is just that, a performance. Underneath she’s really very shy and introverted…

Also on this episode, Kyle and LIsa Rinna bump into each other in New York City. They go for dinner with their daughters and are suprised to learn the girls are already using dating apps for rich kids.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Going Commando at 9 PM on BRAVO.