Life and death of the popular royal on Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason?

Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason? examines the life and death of the popular member of the British royal family.

Diana, Princess of Wales was at the height of her popularity with the British public when she died in a tragic car accident in Paris.

She married heir to the throne Prince Charles in 1981 and the pair had two children. But their marriage had been an unhappy one with he in love with Camilla Park Bowles and she lonely in what was said to have been a cold relationship.

When they finally divorced in 1996 Diana really came into her own as she pursued her favorite causes and and made a real name for herself carrying out charitable work, whilst being a mother to Harry and William.

Her death in 1997, aged just 36, shocked the world and sent Britain into a period of mourning that surprised the rest of the royal family and the establishment.

However, many think her death was no accident and this documentary tries to piece together the truth of that frantic night in Paris.

