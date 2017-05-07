Lesbiangate plays out in reunion finale as Phaedra defends herself on RHOA

This week on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the fallout from Lesbiangate continues as the reunion comes to a close.

Phaedra Parks tries to give her version of the events, but not everyone looks convinced. She denies specifically calling Candy a lesbian, instead saying that in order to be a lesbian she’d have to be sleeping only with women.

Phaedra says that all though she did say that Candy was sleeping with a woman, that does not mean she was calling her a lesbian. She also denies that she says they’d been sleeping together for years and instead just meant they were currently engaged in aforementioned activity…it all comes across a bit desperate.

Also on this episode, there is a bunch of behind-the-scenes clips that show the women trying to come to terms with the events in Season 9.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8:00 PM on BRAVO.