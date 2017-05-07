Monsters and Critics

Lesbiangate plays out in reunion finale as Phaedra defends herself on RHOA

The ladies look unimpressed with Phaedra's explanations on RHOA

This week on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the fallout from Lesbiangate continues as the reunion comes to a close.

Phaedra Parks tries to give her version of the events, but not everyone looks convinced. She denies specifically calling Candy a lesbian, instead saying that in order to be a lesbian she’d have to be sleeping only with women.

Phaedra Parks says she never called Candy a lesbian

Phaedra says that all though she did say that Candy was sleeping with a woman, that does not mean she was calling her a lesbian. She also denies that she says they’d been sleeping together for years and instead just meant they were currently engaged in aforementioned activity…it all comes across a bit desperate.

Also on this episode, there is a bunch of behind-the-scenes clips that show the women trying to come to terms with the events in Season 9.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8:00 PM on BRAVO.. Also: Behind-the-scenes moments are captured as the ladies attempt to move forward after an explosive Season 9.

