Lena Dunham and co-stars reminisce all-things Girls on Inside the Actors Studio

Lena Dunham and co-stars Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Allison Williams reminisce all things Girls on Inside the Actors Studio with James Lipton tonight — before the final season starts on Sunday.

The cast of the HBO show join Lipton as they talk about their favorite moments, and what it was like making the series.

They ladies also reveal lots of details about their own personal lives — including some facts they didn’t know about each other.

At one point Zosia Mamet leaves the other ladies stuns when she reveals that her grandfather on her mother’s side was the playwright Russel Crouse, who wrote The Sound of Music along with Howard Lindsay.

During one hilarious section, Mamet also channels her character Shoshanna Shapiro when giving off-the-top-of-her-head answers to Lipton’s questions.

She also reveals how on her first day in character Lena Dunham told her to act as if Shoshanna had “drunk an entire case of Red Bull.”

Another conversation sees Dunham reel off all the conditions she had as a child, after saying she was diagnosed with “tons” of them.

She says: “I was diagnosed with OCD, I had recurrent sinus infections and migraines which prevented me from attending school in a regular fashion.

“I had hypoglycaemia and low blood pressure, regular fainting spells which continue to this day making it a treat to be my friend. Anxiety…I had dissociative anxiety disorder, you know, all the fun things that are available to Jewish children.

Inside the Actors Studio airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Girls Season 6 premieres February 12 at 10pm on HBO.