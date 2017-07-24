Leah Messer is going back to school on Teen Mom 2

This week on Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer has made the huge decision to go back to school.

A few days in to classes and although Leah is exhausted she says that everything is going really well. She tells her friend that she’s really glad to back learning and seems genuinely enthusiastic.

The discussion and debate in classes and the mental stimulation seem to have put a real spring in her step, though like most of her classmates she’s not a fan of math!

Meantime, Jenelle Evans and Nathan are in court and Chelsea Houska brings her new baby Watson back home for the first time.

Also on this episode, one of Kaylyn Lowry’s friends is rather indiscreet and Briana DeJesus has a very tough call to make.

Last week Jenelle and David hit boiling point.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9:00 PM on MTV.