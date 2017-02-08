Thunder From Down Under’s Las Vegas hunks on Vivica’s Black Magic

Get ready for a double dose of ripped torsos on Vivica’s Black Magic this week — as the hunks from legendary Las Vegas revue show Thunder From Down Under make an appearance.

Vivica A. Fox wants to go all-out to find success with her own show in Sin City, so calls in the Thunder From Down Under guys — who have their own show at the Excalibur hotel and casino — for some inspiration.

But the blokes from Australia get a bit of a frosty reception when they turn up, as Michael ‘Bolo’ Bolwaire speaks for them all when he says: “What the f**k?!”

But that’s not the only drama on tonight’s Vivica’s Black Magic on Lifetime, as Alvester deals with the aftermath of his fight with Darrin last week while also struggling with knee problems.

And Profit struggles with keeping things from his daughter. Is being part of Black Magic worth it for both the guys? Watch tonight and see…

Vivica’s Black Magic airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.