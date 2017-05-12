LAID Brand from Shark Tank: How hair products help you get lucky and where to buy them

The Shark Tank season finale features the LAID Brand range of hair-care products — which are infused with pheromones and could help you attract a mate!

Pheromones are naturally occurring chemicals which we all release and which can help do things like make us seem more attractive to the opposite sex.

So LAID Brand’s Adam Rauch and Derek Shaw, from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, saw a gap in the market for hair-care products which can make your locks look great while helping you get lucky.

There are currently three LAID Brand products available — the Straight 2 Kinky multi-purpose spray, the Rockin’ multi-purpose oil, and the Fill Me UP texture spray.

They each cost $24.99 each on their own, but you can currently buy a bundle of all three for $39.99 (usually $74.97) on a limited offer.

They are currently available through the LAID Brand website.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.