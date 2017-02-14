Laginas drill for original Money Pit on The Curse of Oak Island

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, the brothers focus their search back on the Money Pit area.

The Money Pit is pretty much the source well for all the various legends and rumors of treasure in respect of Oak Island and this week the Lagina brothers decide to focus on not just boring in that area but actually digging into the original pit.

They find some remains that they reckon date back to the 16th century, but nothing is ever quite what it seems on Oak Island so it remains to be seen if this find is in any way relevant.

The story of the Money Pit first appears in the 1850s when some local newspapers reported that treasure seekers were digging for the booty of privateer Captain Kidd.

The reports of what they found range from platforms every 10 feet to simply some evidence of humans working the ground and rock at those points.

Rick thinks there is something very significant, as he says: “We need answers.”

Last week saw them hunt for gold bullion, after a cipher left some intriguing instructions.

