Monsters and Critics

Lagina brothers send divers deep into Money Pit on The Curse of Oak Island

10th January 2017 by
The Curse of Oak Island - Diver in Money Pit

A diver is lowered into the Money Pit on The Curse of Oak Island

The hunt for treasure continues this week on The Curse of Oak Island, as the Lagina brothers head back to the Money Pit.

Having now drilled a massive hole into the Money Pit the brothers have deployed some survey equipment to sound out the caverns below, with an aim to getting a better idea of how extensive everything is.

Surveying shows the underground chambers and a shaft

Surveying shows the underground chambers and a shaft

They also decide to send a diver down into the hole to examine a previously spotted golden object, whether it is treasure or just another false lead remains to be seen. But large golden object don’t exactly occur naturally so it must be something of interest…

The diver’s metal detector does also pick up another large metal object, could that be part of the Money Pit construction or maybe just debris from previous treasure hunters.

Diver's glove on water object

The diver finds some sort of large metal object down the Money Pit

All this highlights one of the big problems with hunting in a place that has seen hundreds of people pour millions of dollars into excavations. There are countless pieces of machinery, old tunnels and conflicting stories that all combine to make it very hard to work out the best way forward.

Watch The Curse of Oak Island – Echoes From the Deep at 9 PM on History.

 

You can read more about The Curse of Oak Island here.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages

Monsters and Critics