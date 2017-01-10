Lagina brothers send divers deep into Money Pit on The Curse of Oak Island

The hunt for treasure continues this week on The Curse of Oak Island, as the Lagina brothers head back to the Money Pit.

Having now drilled a massive hole into the Money Pit the brothers have deployed some survey equipment to sound out the caverns below, with an aim to getting a better idea of how extensive everything is.

They also decide to send a diver down into the hole to examine a previously spotted golden object, whether it is treasure or just another false lead remains to be seen. But large golden object don’t exactly occur naturally so it must be something of interest…

The diver’s metal detector does also pick up another large metal object, could that be part of the Money Pit construction or maybe just debris from previous treasure hunters.

All this highlights one of the big problems with hunting in a place that has seen hundreds of people pour millions of dollars into excavations. There are countless pieces of machinery, old tunnels and conflicting stories that all combine to make it very hard to work out the best way forward.

Watch The Curse of Oak Island – Echoes From the Deep at 9 PM on History.