Ladies of London star Marissa Hermer on her adorable kids, cooking, and life in the UK

California girl Marissa Hermer is a proper go-getter. The American beauty worked her way to London and New York City…then back to London for love, establishing a mini-empire with her husband and is now one of the most popular stars of Bravo’s Ladies of London.

Marissa is the owner of London’s award-winning Bumpkin brasseries and cast member on a show that features the top echelon of movers and shakers in the most chic cities of the world. She married a London nightclub owner, Matt Hermer, and they have three children together.

Marissa’s Ignite Group is a UK-based international food and entertainment corporation and her first solo restaurant Top Dog’s success spurred her opening of Bumpkin, which now has three fabulous locations in the greater London area. She just finished her first cookbook “An American Girl in London”, which will launch Spring 2017 with Rodale.

We talked to this busy mother and found out what it’s like to be a sunny California girl in the UK…

Monsters and Critics: We love the look of your new cookbook. What do you think about British food compared to American cuisine?

Marissa Hermer: When I first moved to London, my father told me that I would hate British food, saying ‘If I wanted my peas mushy, I would chew them myself.’

Mushy peas with Fish & Chips are a staple here in the UK. But I LOVE them actually, and have even included a mushy pea recipe with chilli flakes in my cookbook.

British food is very cozy and comforting — it is all about getting friends together around a table and eating out of one big dish, so stews and pies and roasts are very big over here.

Initially, I found the food quite heavy but I make little twists on classic dishes and actually they can be very healthy.

M&C: Your husband, Matt Hermer, runs Ignite Group, which owns Boujis nightclub, a favorite haunt of celebs. I think Prince William, Kate and Harry used to party there…have you ever met them?

MH: Boujis was the Royals’ playground for years, and it is a small club — so, of course, everyone is on the dance floor with everyone else. It was one big party.

M&C: You had a risky third pregnancy…can you tell us how your daughter Sadie, and how your two boys are all doing? Can you elaborate what you went through and how they saved Sadie?

MH: My pregnancy with Sadie was a rollercoaster, to say the least, and her delivery wasn’t any easier. Thankfully we all got through it and are now happy and healthy and thankful for the medical team we had.

Max and Jake both adore Sadie. Yesterday Max was cuddling with Sadie and telling her that she was ‘gorgeous’ and Jake just loves to make her giggle.

The condition that I had, placenta accreta, is actually very rare and it means that my placenta grows into my uterus, and in my case, out the other side.

In order to deliver Sadie, they had to deliver her two months early as the later the doctors allowed the pregnancy to continue, the more of a threat it was to me and my life.

Sadie was quickly delivered through C-Section when I was under general anesthetic, and then they surgeons performed a five-hour surgery on me, giving me a perinatal hysterectomy and repairing my internal organs while managing the blood loss that occurs when the placenta is removed.

It is a very complicated surgery but if the condition is caught early enough, and if you have an organized excellent medical team, it can be okay.

Sadie was born two months early but she is totally fine now and hitting all her milestones — and I got through it all too. We feel very lucky and are so grateful for our medical team.

M&C: How do you rate raising kids in the USA versus the UK?

MH: We are in Newport Beach for the summer months so our time in the US is all about the beach and s’mores and swimming pools.

My kids barely wear shoes in the US and it is just holiday play land — that said, it is because we are on vacation there and it isn’t ‘real life’.

I DO love that I can easily fit all three kids’ car seats in my enormous mom-car in California…whereas in London it is a real squeeze to get all the kids in the back seat of the car.

I love London too though for kids — I put Sadie in the pram and have each boy hold on to a side of it, and we walk to the butcher and the cheese monger and can easily walk to anywhere I need to go in five minutes.

We also always pass all our friends on the sidewalk, it is a real village feel in London that I don’t feel in California because we are always in our cars.

M&C: What is co-star Julie Montagu’s Mapperton Estate like in person? Your favorite room is? Do you tire of people asking if there is a sandwich room at the Sandwich estate?

MH: Mapperton is absolutely breathtaking — it is rich in history and Julie and Luke are the most generous hosts. We love going there. I love the Orangery, it’s the perfect place to sit in the afternoon for tea and cakes…it is pretty magical.

And HA! I have never heard this about a sandwich room — there IS a cafe though, that SERVES sandwiches!

M&C: If you could create a Ladies of London-themed sandwich, what would you put into it for a cookbook?

MH: It would have to be a traditional Sunday roast, in-between Yorkshire puddings — which would be the bread.

A traditional Sunday Roast has beef, and some roast carrots and turnips, and some braised cabbage, all drowning in gravy and in between Yorkshire puddings — DELICIOUS! I’m getting hungry writing this!

M&C: What is your favorite recipe in your new book?

MH: It is a tie between my Spicy Nut Mix — I always make triple the quantity but it disappears too quickly, mostly because I keep a Tupperware of it next to my desk and munch through the day — and my Veggie Curry recipe is absolutely delicious, warming and so easy to make. My husband and kids are forever requesting it!

Ladies of London airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo. Marissa’s new cookbook, An American Girl in London: 120 Nourishing Recipes for Your Family from a Californian Expat, is due out on April 4, 2017.