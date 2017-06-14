Monsters and Critics
TV stories - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Ladies are Alaska bound on Little Women: LA

Little Women: LA

Everything goes south as the ladies from Little Women: LA head to Alaska for a break

This week on Little Women: LA, the ladies are bound for colder climes as they head north to Alaska.

Terra has organised a vacation to Alaska for the couples but as you’d imagine it does not quite go to plan. Tonya comes on the trip and brings Christy along for the trip, but Terra is not happy about it and the shade flies.

The air is not the only thing that is chilly

The air is not the only thing that is chilly as the women argue and curse at each other

Also on this episode, Briana uncovers what Terra has been up to business wise and how that could affect her own prospects.

Later Chris has some luck with a job opportunity.

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on Lifetime.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages