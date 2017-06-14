Ladies are Alaska bound on Little Women: LA

This week on Little Women: LA, the ladies are bound for colder climes as they head north to Alaska.

Terra has organised a vacation to Alaska for the couples but as you’d imagine it does not quite go to plan. Tonya comes on the trip and brings Christy along for the trip, but Terra is not happy about it and the shade flies.

Also on this episode, Briana uncovers what Terra has been up to business wise and how that could affect her own prospects.

Later Chris has some luck with a job opportunity.

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on Lifetime.