Kyle Cooke: Who is the fast-living bachelor from Bravo’s Summer House?

Kyle Cooke is the central character that ties together Bravo’s reality series Summer House.

Kyle is one of the nine Summer House cast members, and is the one that basically organizes the summer house in Montauk, Long Island, which he and his friends share every year.

Like the other members of the series, he loves to party and he’s well off — but how does he make his money?

Kyle is an entrepreneur and spends his working week mainly in Manhattan, NYC, which is why he likes to head out to Montauk at the weekends during the summer to let his hair down.

As well as Summer House, he’s mainly involved with two main start-ups: Fenix, which he founded, and Birddogs, which he works for as the Chief Brand Officer.

Fenix is basically an app that helps you get fit and eat healthy, through the use of personal coaches who interact with you through the app and give you personalised plans.

The app also tracks what you eat and how much exercise you do, to keep you updated on how you’re progressing.

Kyle’s other venture is a bit more light-hearted, with Birddogs billed as “gym shorts for free-balling crotch crusaders”.

They are essentially gym shorts that men can wear without underwear, but which still give them a certain amount of — without better way of putting it — “ball control”.

They retail for between $54.95 and $59.95 at the time of writing.

According to his Bravo bio, Kyle views himself as a “man-olescent” and is seen in the first season of Summer House struggling with living the young-and-fun bachelor lifestyle and growing up and settling down.

He is pretty active on social media, with a growing following including 13,000 follower on his Instagram, and 2,000 on his Twitter.

Kyle has an MBA from Babson College in Wellesley, MA. He also works as an adviser to other start-ups, and was previously the founder of Nightjockey, Inc, which used an app to help restaurants and other venues fill seats that would otherwise remain empty. It was bought by tech firm Seratonin, Lmt, in August 2012.

He was also the co-founder of makeup and hair start-up Blownaway.