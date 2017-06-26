Monsters and Critics
TV stories - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Flames, crashes and new challengers as Street Outlaws: New Orleans returns

Kye Kelley facing the camera and an inset of his car in flames

Kye Kelley hits trouble as he tries to get his No1 spot back on Street Outlaws: NOLA Season 2

Street Outlaws: New Orleans is back for Season 2 — and it’s full of high drama right from the get-go.

The premiere sees main man Kye Kelley trying to reclaim the No1 spot from Scott Taylor, but he hits a major snag when his car bursts into flames on the strip.

We also see a huge crash take place on race night. And in a major twist Kelley ask three new drivers whether they want to try out for the top five big-tire list, but not everyone is happy about that decision.

A car spins off the track at high speed on the Street Outlaws: NOLA premiere

A crash which takes place during the Street Outlaws: NOLA premiere

Jerry Bird, Jason Thames and Barry Nicholson can only hope that the upgrades they’ve made to their rides during the off-season are enough to keep them on the list.

The battle between Kye and Scott comes after the drama of last year’s season finale.

While Kelley had held the No1 spot all season, making him a major target, Scott took the top spot on the final race day after Kye jumped the light.

Now it’s rematch time for Kye and his ’92 Camaro ‘The Shocker’ and Scott and his 1992 Cutlass ‘John Doe’.

Who will come out top by season’s end? Only time will tell…

Street Outlaws: New Orleans airs Mondays at 9/8c on Discovery.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages