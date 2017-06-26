Flames, crashes and new challengers as Street Outlaws: New Orleans returns

Street Outlaws: New Orleans is back for Season 2 — and it’s full of high drama right from the get-go.

The premiere sees main man Kye Kelley trying to reclaim the No1 spot from Scott Taylor, but he hits a major snag when his car bursts into flames on the strip.

We also see a huge crash take place on race night. And in a major twist Kelley ask three new drivers whether they want to try out for the top five big-tire list, but not everyone is happy about that decision.

Jerry Bird, Jason Thames and Barry Nicholson can only hope that the upgrades they’ve made to their rides during the off-season are enough to keep them on the list.

The battle between Kye and Scott comes after the drama of last year’s season finale.

While Kelley had held the No1 spot all season, making him a major target, Scott took the top spot on the final race day after Kye jumped the light.

Now it’s rematch time for Kye and his ’92 Camaro ‘The Shocker’ and Scott and his 1992 Cutlass ‘John Doe’.

Who will come out top by season’s end? Only time will tell…

Are you ready for the return of @StreetOutlawsNO? Here's a sneak peek of what's going down tonight. pic.twitter.com/OyBP92XT8b — Discovery (@Discovery) June 26, 2017

Street Outlaws: New Orleans airs Mondays at 9/8c on Discovery.