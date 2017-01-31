Knights Templar connection prompts third Money Pit dig on The Curse of Oak Island

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, the Lagina brothers dig a third hole at the Money Pit as new evidence points again to the Knights Templar.

A few episodes back the team found a mark that looked like the all-seeing eye and associated it with Templars, though we were not so sure as it looks like that was only used later by the Freemasons – who also incorporated Templar iconography.

However, the legend that the Templar carried some treasure to the island does persist. After the crusades failed, the king of France sought to destroy the Templar’s power and wealth. He had most of them arrested and burned at the stake, soon after the Pope disbanded the order. This sudden end led many to speculate regards their rumored hidden wealth.

What might those few Templars who escaped the massacre have carried? Well the legend is that they might have been in possession of the Holy Grail or possibly the Ark of the Covenant.

The Holy Grail is said to be the cup that Jesus used during the Last Supper and that Joseph of Arimathea used to later catch Christ’s blood as he died on the cross. Its powers are said to be eternal life or healing, depending on what legend you read.

The Ark of Covenant is even older and said to be in the form of a wooden chest covered in gold. The chest is said to hold the two tablets where the Ten Commandments were written. The story in the Hebrew Bible also says it contains Aaron’s rod and and some manna. Aaron was Moses’s brother and his rod is said to have had magical or supernatural powers. Mana was the food said to have been provided to the Israelites by god as they fled persecution in Egypt.

If the Templars or their descendants did make it all the way across the Atlantic to Oak Island, then chances are they brought something of value and that is what Rick and Marty are keen to find.

