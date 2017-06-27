Kirk Frost serves Rasheeda with divorce papers ‘to keep Jasmine Washington away from cash’

Kirk Frost served Rasheeda with separation papers on last night’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta — but says it’s NOT because he wants a divorce.

Frost said he wanted to give his wife the opportunity to protect herself and her financial interests in case a paternity test shows he is the father of Jasmine Washington’s child.

He says he doesn’t want anybody to be able to go and “dig” in her pockets after all the hard work she’s put in building up their business.

The move stunned Rasheeda, when he sprung it on her while she was enjoying a trip away with her kids Karter and Ky Frost and her mom Shirleen.

The episode also saw Jasmine going to get a DNA test with her son Kannon in a bid to prove Frost is the father and not her ex-boyfriend Logan.

Kirk meanwhile met with his lawyer, who also urged him to take a paternity test.

Frost said he would do, but only on his own terms. He told the lawyer: “I got myself involved with some scheming people and they are trying to get money out of me.”

The lawyer then gave Kirk the papers, telling him that if they divorced Rasheeda would get everything.

He then gives them to Rasheeda, implying that he’s doing it in case he does turn out to be the father.

He tells her: “I don’t want to drag you into my situation. I’m just making sure you’re free and clear.

“If something was to happen in the future, I don’t want you to be tied down for something that I could’ve did.”

He tells the cameras: “If she wants a divorce, I want her to know I’m willing to give her everything.

“I don’t want this Jasmine girl to get her hands on anything that me and Rasheeda have worked so hard to build together.”

Watch the moment he hands over the papers in the clip below, before he and Shirleen erupt in a furious row.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.