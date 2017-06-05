Kirk Frost baby mama drama could be too much for Rasheeda on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

The baby mama drama surrounding Kirk Frost could be too much for his wife Rasheeda to cope with moving forward if he turns out to be the father, she has revealed.

Rasheeda makes the admission in a conversation to Kandi Burruss on tonight’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Asked how she will handle the situation if the baby does turn out to be Kirk’s, Rasheeda says: “When I sit and think about that I get sick to the stomach.

“When you’re bringing another life into the situation that’s taking s*** to another level.

“And if I was to say, ‘ok we’re going to make it through this’, am I going to be able to wake up every day and be happy with my husband? That’s the problem, Kandi.”

The drama has continued for pretty much the duration of this season on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, after Kirk’s alleged baby mama Jasmine Washington first claimed her kid was fathered by him.

Rasheeda has demanded that Kirk undergo a paternity test to prove he isn’t the dad, something which he hasn’t yet done on the show (and it’s not known if he has or hasn’t in real life).

When Kandi asks Rasheeda why she hasn’t talked to Jasmine and whether she wants to hear what she has to say, Rasheeda says: “No. You know what, I don’t even believe none of the s*** that comes out of that bitch’s mouth.

“Because everything that I see from her is some scheming, thirsty s***.”

Asked why Kirk hasn’t taken the paternity test yet, Rasheeda says: “I told Kirk several f*****g times, and I keep repeating myself ‘You know you need to take the test’. He still ain’t with it.”

MediaTakeOut this week reported that Kirk DOES turn out to be the father after the results of a paternity test are revealed during the season reunion.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.