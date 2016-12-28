King Aelle decides Ragnar’s fate on Vikings

King Ecbert has abdicated his direct responsibility in Ragnar’s demise on tonight’s Vikings — giving that duty to King Aelle, whose hatred for the legendary Northman is known far and wide.

Aslaug’s murder and all the ramifications are resonating in Kattegat, as Lagertha sits upon her throne in her reclaimed village.

But Ubbe’s grief and anger appear not to be abating any time soon, despite the indifference from his brother Sigurd Snake-in-the-Eye — who had little sympathy for his mother over her Harbard dalliance and seems to not be invested in attacking Lagertha over it.

Will Astrid keep close tabs on Ubbe? That scene where she watched the two sons of Aslaug sleeping was a bit weird.

Tonight’s episode, titled All His Angels, is sure to be a heartbreaker for fans of Travis Fimmel as Ragnar’s fate seems certain.

Fimmel has imbued his character with such a complex range of emotions, humor, and wonderment of the natural world.

His expressions, reactions, and interactions with the entire cast has made Vikings one of our top TV series to watch year after year.

Watch the chilling scene in the trailer below of what may be Ragnar’s last words to Ivar: “Be ruthless,” as history books tell us that is exactly what kind of leader Ivar was.

In television’s reimagined take from actual viking history, will England suffer the wrath of Ragnar’s sons who will avenge his death?

Remember that Ragnar’s brother Rollo has survived his viking penance of keelhauling and is reunited with Ragnar’s oldest son Bjorn, while Lagertha also holds grudges.

Nothing is certain.

Vikings airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on History.