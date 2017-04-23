Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kym Whitley get readings from Theresa Caputo on Long Island Medium

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kym Whitley both get readings from Theresa Caputo on tonight’s Long Island Medium — along with Jim O’Heir and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

The season finale is titled The Spirits of Hollywood and sees the celebrities sit down for readings with Theresa.

Kim is joined during hers by her husband Kroy Biermann and comes as she is set to make a big return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta next season.

Kim is a long-time fan of Long Island Medium and in 2013 told her fans on Twitter how she was “obsessed” with watching the show.

Watching Long Island Medium!!! I’m obsessed!!! — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) June 3, 2013

Meanwhile during Kym’s brilliant reading Theresa channels her mother and makes an emotional connection between Kym’s mom and her son.

Theresa says: “She made me feel that like he is the miracle baby.”

Kym replies: “He is the miracle baby.”

Theresa adds, as Kym wipes tears from her eyes: “Your mom says he saved you in a sense — through your mom’s death.”

She adds: “Your son helps you heal the loss of your mom, and he continues to give you that gift.”

The Long Island Medium season finale, The Spirits of Hollywood, airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC.