Kim Kimble returns with new celeb clients for L.A. Hair Season 5

Beyonce’s stylist Kim Kimble is back on WE tv for Season 5 of hit show L.A. Hair — along with a star-studded list of new celebrity clients.

The salon queen has added Mya, Anthony Anderson, Chrisette Michelle, LisaRaye, Toccara and a string of other big names to her ‘Kimpire’ as she continues to be the leading figure in the Los Angeles hair industry.

The stars all feature on the new fifth season of Season 5, along with a team of new stylists all hoping to win a place in Kim’s famous salon — Stacey Morris, MaCray Huff, Jay Jones, Giorgio Van Gogh, James Wright and Tiger.

But do they have what it takes to meet Kim’s ultra-high standards?

Season 5 of L.A. Hair follows the show’s most popular season yet, and it promises not to disappoint. As Kim says in the preview clip below: “Come watch the queen reign supreme!”

Her stylists have been known for their rifts over the years, so that’s why Kim is bringing in her all-new team.

But things going smoothly was never going to happen…this is reality TV after all!

That’s because all the new stylists have BIG personalities, and when there’s too many cooks in the kitchen we all know what happens.

However, Kim is going to do everything she can to stop any petty feuds from bringing down her business or tarnishing its name.

She says: “My business and my brand are riding on this, and I cannot let the Kimpire fall.”

That means taking drastic measures — including teaming up with her long-time rival Jonathan Antin.

L.A. Hair airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.