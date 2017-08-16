Kim Kardashian blasted by Desus & Mero for Jeffree Starr defense

On last night’s Desus & Mero on Viceland, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero took reality TV star Kim Kardashian to task for defending a makeup artist who has been a regular user of racist language and was filmed calling people the “n” word.

The two showed snippets of Kardashian using social media to first defend Jeffree Starr, and then issue a bland and rambling apology.

Listening to Kim drone on about how he taught her how to use her shade kit, Mero said: “You got two black kids, shut up!”

Desus chimed in: “You are married to a guy [Kanye West] who used to be black.”

Kim Kardashian defends Jeffree Starr…then reels it back:

The Bronx-bred pals Desus Nice and The Kid Mero shoot their Monday through Thursday show in Brooklyn, and last night welcomed late night host Seth Meyers to talk about the news of the day and also asked him for tips on becoming an Emmy presenter.

The popular Viceland series is executive produced by Erik Rydholm (of ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption, Around the Horn, and Highly Questionable) and features a wide swath of guests that cover pop culture, journalism, music, and the arts.

Here the pair talk about Paris Dennard having a meltdown on live TV…

And here’s the Seth Meyers extended cut, where Meyers is dubbed a “prophet” for his Trump roast:

Desus & Mero airs at 11 PM E/P Monday through Thursday on Viceland.