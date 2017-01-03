Killing Fields Season 2 premiere continues investigation of Eugenie Boisfontaine murder

Killing Fields is back for a second season as the detectives continue their work to solve some cold and disturbing cases in rural Louisiana.

This real time show follows detectives in Iberville Parish, Louisiana as they investigate real crimes in remote areas, where cases of mysterious deaths often go unsolved for years.

Season 2 picks up detectives Rodie Sanchez, Aubrey St. Angelo and the rest of the team continue looking into the 1997 murder of student Eugenie Boisfontaine.

They also pickup the case of a body found stuffed into a barrel, one that has a prime suspect who previously diclosed some very similar facts to another investigation.

Working under their boss Major Ronnie Hebert the investigative team work hard to bring together all the fact, piece together than evidence and hopefully bring about some justice and peace for the victim’s families.

Watch Killing Fields – The Hunt Continues at 10 PM on Discovery Channel.