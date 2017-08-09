Killing and rape of newly engaged teacher Julie Love spotlighted on The Perfect Murder

This week The Perfect Murder examines the case of Julie Love, who went missing only a week after getting engaged.

July 11, 1988, in Atlanta, Georgia, when Julie Love was on her way home from a business meeting. She ran out of gas and decided to walk to either the nearest gas station or her fiancé Mark Kaplan’s home.

However, she was never seen alive again and police could not find any witnesses who reported seeing her on the road. Her car was about halfway between the closest gas station and her boyfriend’s place, so she could have gone either way.

It was over a year later on July 28, 1989, that Janice Weldon reported to police that prison inmate 26-year-old Emmanuel Fitzgerald Hammond had confessed to killing Love. She came forward as Hammond was said to be plotting to have her killed and had tried to hire a fellow inmate to help him get rid of her.

Her story was that she was with Hammond and his cousin 20-year-old Maurice Porter were out driving around 9.30 p.m. when they spotted Love and offered her a lift. She began walking up a nearby driveway and told them she lived there and did not need a lift. But they watched her in the mirror and went back when she came back down the drive.

At this point they asked her again and when she said no Hammond jumped out and hit her with a shotgun, before bundling her into the car. They tried to force her to withdraw cash from her ATM but when it would not work Hammond got very angry as he wanted to buy drugs.

Things then took an even darker turn when his cousin Porter raped Love and Hammond started to beat her. Weldon says she demanded to be taken home when things turned ugly but that then Hammond shot Love in the face with the sawn-off shotgun.

Weldon eventually directed police to an unofficial dump where Love’s body was found.

She was given immunity, Maurice Porter pled guilty to murder, rape and armed robbery and was given two consecutive life sentences. M

Meanwhile Hammond was given the death penalty and was executed on January 25, 2011.