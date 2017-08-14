Killed and mutilated: Horrific murder of Dale Bloom on The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead

The horrific murder of Dale Bloom is spotlighted tonight on Investigation Discovery’s The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead.

Bloom was found dead in his home in Harrisburg, PA, in 1993, with multiple wounds on his mutilated body, including his neck having been sawn.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick believed there were multiple weapons used in the attack.

Hetrick had to read the “language”of Dale’s wounds to figure out why he was killed.

Watch our exclusive clip below as detectives work on the case and try to figure out whether the murder was carried out by someone Dale brought home.

Hetrick — whose case files form the basis for The Coroner series — also talks about how vital it was that they found Dale’s Ford Mustang, which they believed his killer stole.

They also needed to figure out whether the murder took place because the killer was expressing rage at Dale — or at something within himself.

The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead airs Mondays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.