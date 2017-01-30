Kid Tycoons: Where the moms and dads work for their children

Kid Tycoons follows three families where the kids are the entrepreneurs and their parents work for them!

These kids might not be able to drive a car or buy a beer but they are raking in thousands and their parents are putting their faith and finances in the hands of their children.

First up is 14-year-old Margo Gianos who is head Honestly Margo, one of the fastest growing lip balm company in the U.S.

Her mum works for her but admits that having her daughter as the boss is challenging at times.

Next up is Zach Marks who is CEO of a tech startup called Grom Social and only 15-years-old. The company is valued at around $50 million and his family moved thousands of miles and invested a fortune in his idea.

Zach’s dad works for him and also sometimes finds it is a bit tricky, though he seems to be pretty clued up about the business.

The final young tycoon is Gabrielle Jordan, who runs a jewellery company Jewelz of Jordan that targets prestigious 5th Avenue clientele.

Like the other kid tycoons, she also employs family members including her mom.

One thing all these kids have in common is very supportive parents. Most of those featured have sold houses, raided savings accounts and more or less sacrificed everything to support their children’s business dreams.

Watch Kid Tycoons at 10:00 PM on TLC.