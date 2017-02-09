Khloe Kardashian opens up about divorce to Lamar Odom on Revenge Body

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her divorce to Lamar Odom on this week’s episode of her Revenge Body show — when she meets a woman who she says is like her “twin soul”.

Revenge Body sees Khloe help people take back control of their lives after they’ve put on weight due to relationship and other issues, and this week one of the two people featured is soon-to-be divorcee Tiffany.

Tiffany tells Khloe how she moved across the country and made big sacrifices to support the dreams of her husband, YouTube star and former SourceFed host Elliott Morgan, who she says has since decided he wants to go his own way in life.

Khloe is visibly moved by the story, which she says feels extremely similar to her own experience during her relationship with and break-up from former Lakers star Odom.

She tells Tiffany: “You are seriously like my twin soul. I was very much the same. I wanted to be with Lamar, and I would do anything. I’ve never missed one home basketball game. That’s just kind of who I was, but I took pride in that — as it seems like you did as well.”

She adds: “I’ve literally been in your exact shoes. I never wanted my divorce. You have to be strong enough to say, ‘You know what, I’m deserving of something better’. You need to start seeing what a gorgeous person you are.”

The episode sees Tiffany teamed up with celebrity trainer Lacey Stone in a bid to shed the pounds, and heal her broken heart — as she’s encouraged to stay positive about herself, and find true love.

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian airs Thursdays at 9pm on E!.