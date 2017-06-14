Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ru Paul and Elisha Cuthbert join Tyler on Hollywood Medium

This week on Hollywood Teen Medium, Tyler Henry is joined by Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Ru Paul and Elisha Cuthbert.

Khloé and Kylie join Tyler for a reading and are given some rather shocking info about affairs of the heart as the teen medium seemingly knows the unknowable.

Also on this episode actress Elisha Cuthbert is left stunned when Tyler is able to help her get some closure over the passing of her grandmother. He tells the actress that her grandmother does not know how she died but that she is happy to have gone in her sleep. He tells Cuthbert that her grandmother suffered no pain as she died and that she is content.

Cuthbert tries to remain strong like her grandmother but breaks down as she listens to Tyler’s apparent conversation with her deceased relative.

RuPaul also has a session with Tyler and the drag queen star is left almost speechless after a reading.

Hollywood Teen Medium airs on Wednesdays at 8:00 PM on E!