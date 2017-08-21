Keyshia Cole offers advice on Teairra Mari’s alcoholism on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

Keyshia Cole offers advice to co-star Nia Riley about how to deal with Teairra Mari’s alcoholism on this week’s Love & Hip Hop Hollywood — telling her the best thing she can do is just be there as a friend.

Last week’s LHHH episode saw Moniece Slaughter and Nia tell Teairra’s boyfriend, Cisco from LHHNY, about her addiction — which prompted him to take her to a 24-hour hangover spot.

That obviously doesn’t go down well with Teirra’s friends who know that something like alcoholism is not something that should be taken lightly.

This week Nia turns to Keyshia for advice while the pair and Masika Kalysha get massages during the episode. Referring to Cisco’s actions, Nia says: “I feel like that’s not real help.”

She adds: “We want her [Teairra] to get help, if she’s willing to do it. We can’t force her, we can’t push her into a car, we can’t do any of that.”

Keyshia explains how Teairra always views things in her life as a “triggers” which causes her to turn to alcohol, but says of Teairra: “You’re your own trigger.”

She then explains to producers how she isn’t comfortable talking about Teairra’s problems when she’s not there. But offering some straight and sage advice she says: “I think Nia should sit down with Teairra, because I think that’s the best way to get the best results in this situation.”

She reinforces to Nia that she thinks just being there for her friend and speaking to her face-to-face is the best way forward. She says: “A good friend is hard to come by in Hollywood.”

But whether things will move forward smoothly is another question altogether, as this week’s LHHH also sees Teairra hit out at Moniece, Nia and Cisco after feeling betrayed.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.