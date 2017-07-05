Kerwin asks Tonya Banks to marry him on Little Women: LA finale

Tonya Banks faces the biggest decision she’s ever made on tonight’s Little Women: LA finale — when boyfriend Kerwin gets down on one knee and asks for her hand in marriage.

The proposal, which includes a dazzling diamond ring, takes place as Jasmine hosts an 80s-themed from for the ladies as the action-packed season comes to a close.

The moment sees the music stop as Kerwin and Tonya take to the stage in front of all the guests. Kerwin, wearing a red and gold crown, dinner jacket and black bow-tie, then gets down graciously on one knee.

Tonya, wearing a red dress, smiles down at him as he grins, saying: “Will you marry me?”

His words draw excited cheers from the crowd, but there are then tense moments as Tonya looks around seemingly unsure as to what to say.

Will she say yes, or will she decide against the step that would change her future forever?

Also on this week’s Little Women: LA finale, Terra Jole and Elena Gant are left questioning whether they can ever be best friends again after the feud that has been embroiling them throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Briana Renee and Matt Grundhoffer attend marriage counselling after he admitted cheating on her by kissing a barmaid — but after everything she’s been through with him she has to decide whether she can ever trust him again.

Cat fights, shoulder pads, and prom queens 👑 It's high school in the '80s all over again on the finale of Little Women LA! Posted by Little Women on Sunday, July 2, 2017

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.