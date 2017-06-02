Kendra Wilkinson freaks out over mom’s tell-all book on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

Kendra Wilkinson Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition freaks out over her mom Patti’s looming tell-all book on this week’s episode.

The pair have had an ongoing feud on the show ever since Kendra “declared war” on her mother at the start of the season.

And tonight she uncovers a daunting clue about her mother’s tell-all book, which last year the former Playboy pin-up-turned-reality star claimed she would even think about PAYING her mom not to write.

The pair are forced to start an argument on tonight’s episode, where Patti brings up Kendra’s husband, former NFL star Hank Baskett.

And things get heated when they are made to play an “escape the room” game to work on their communication.

At one point they have to answer a “true or false” section with the first question about whether Patti is going to write a tell-all book.

When Patti says the answer is “true”, Kendra says: “Oh God, here we go.”

She had previously told psychologist Dr. Ish Major that writing a tell-all book was the “worst” thing Patti could do moving forward.

Kendra tries to force herself to stay under control after the revelation from Patti, but says: “I don’t even want to be in the same room as her. I don’t want to look at her. I’m living my nightmare right now.”

Watch the sneak peek clip as the drama starts to unfold below…

Tonight’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition also sees Mike “The Situation”‘s brother Marc throw a temper tantrum when he flatly refuses to wear a pink tutu.

He says: “If someone tries to make me wear that, I’ll rip their f*****g head off!”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 9/8c.