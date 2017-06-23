Kendra Wilkinson brands Farrah Abraham ‘racist piece of s***’ on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

Kendra Wilkinson brands Farrah Abraham a “racist piece of s***” on tonight’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition finale — after the Teen Mom star’s racist comments last week against Chad “Ocochinco” Johnson’s mother Paula.

The boot camp has to be temporarily shut down tonight after producers fear for the safety of those taking part following the brutal confrontation involving Farrah continues on from last week’s episode.

Last week’s furious row saw Farrah call Paula a “black piece of s***”, while Farrah’s mom Debra claimed she was hit by Paula as she stormed away from the argument.

When the families gather together later on tonight’s episode — with Paula absent from the building — Kendra lays into Farrah when she is given the opportunity to address the group.

Watch footage from the finale below as Kendra tells Farrah she “went too far”. Farrah says she was being attacked, but Kendra then points at host Dr. Ish and asks Farrah: “He’s a black piece of s***?”

Kendra then yells at her: “Racist piece of s***!”

Tonight’s finale, titled The F Bomb, also sees a lie detector test leave all the contestants shocked, one boot camper gets caught cheating, and the families have to decide whether they will leave as families having remedied the bad blood between them, or whether they’ll say goodbye to each other for good.

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars finale airs tonight at 9/8c on WE tv.