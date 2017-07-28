Kendra parties hard with Vegas bachelorette party and male strippers

On this week’s Kendra on Top, it’s party time as Kendra looks to plan a crazy bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

Kendra and her pals are looking forward to painting the town red as they head for out in Vegas for a bachelorette party. They end up at a male stripper show where Kendra gets up on stage during the S&M themed show and is given the dance of her life by one of the strippers.

Later as the things really start to get underway, Patti exits in a huff as Kendra is left to party the night away.

Also on tonight’s double bill, Colin is surprisingly shocked by Patti’s full exposure book…but you’d think he’d have expected as much! Kendra is tearful when she learns of Patti’s literary efforts and worries it could ruin their relationship for good.

Kendra on Top airs on Fridays at 9:00 PM on WEtv.