Kelly Dodd tells Shannon Beador to ‘keep eating’ during furious row on RHOC

Kelly Dodd has landed a super low blow on Shannon Beador during a furious row on this week’s The Real Housewives of Orange County — telling her to “keep eating” in reference to her recent weight gain.

The underhand comment also saw Kelly tell Shannon that she possibly needs some “hormones” for her body, a remark which which made Shannon totally flip.

Shannon has shot to 143lbs to 172lbs over the past year, with her body fat percentage shooting to 40.4 per cent, as shown in the clip from this week’s episode below.

She has blamed the weight-gain on stress. In the clip trainer Tim Ramirez repeatedly says “wow” when he sees how much Shannon’s body-fat has gone up, and she breaks down when being told how it could lead to serious health problems.

But things truly kicked off during the episode when the ladies went to dinner at a restaurant called The Quiet Woman, and Shannon ended up anything but.

The feud started when Kelly began making pointed remarks about Shannon as the pair visited the bathroom.

During the meal the pair then erupted in a huge argument which led to Kelly telling Shannon: “Maybe you need some hormones or something, for your body.”

Shannon totally flipped at the remark, holding up her fingers and flicking the bird angrily at Kelly across the table, saying: “F*** you, read between these f***ing lines, you f***ing bitch.”

After Shannon told Kelly to leave the table, Kelly walked off shouting “keep eating”, in reference to Shannon’s weight gain.

Shannon then hurled a plate of food across the table, yelling: “This isn’t my plate, you f***ing bitch.”

A restaurant worker rushed over to try and calm Shannon down while other diners looked on stunned at the unfolding drama.

Shannon said to Tamra Judge, Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin: “That’s not my f***ing plate. I’m done.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.