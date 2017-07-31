Kelly Dodd gets vaginal rejuvenation on The Real Housewives of Orange County

Kelly Dodd looks to improve her love life on this week’s The Real Housewives of Orange County — with vaginal rejuvenation.

The surgery can include a number of procedures which attempt to tighten the muscles in the vagina and the perineum, and also to neaten the appearance of the labia which can be stretched during childbirth.

Rejuvenation also helps enhance sensitivity and control in the vagina which can improve your sex life, and can reduce things like leakage which occur after childbirth.

On this week’s episode of RHOC, Kelly goes to a plastic surgery clinic with Vicki Gunvalson, announcing as she arrives: “I’m here to get my snatch tightened.”

When a medical worker tells her she’s going to insert a piece of equipment into her vagina, Kelly leans over to Vicki and jokes: “Most action I’ve got in a while!”

The vaginal rejuvenation procedure is one of two plastic surgeries that The Real Housewives of Orange County star had during filming for Season 12.

Kelly, who has one daughter with husband Michael, previously told how she got the procedures to show other women you don’t need to become “frumpy and dumpy” as you age.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I want women to know that, in our 40s, you can make yourself look sexy. You can make yourself look good.

“And the vaginal rejuvenation was more for, a lot of women are embarrassed to talk about, you know, when you have kids, you have stress and incontinence and, you know, a little bit of leakage.

She added: “I know it’s gross, and a lot of women don’t talk about it, but it’s the reality.”

This week’s episode of RHOC comes after Kelly was embroiled in a huge row with co-star Shannon Beador on last week’s show — where she told Shannon, who has been suffering from weight gain, to “keep eating”.

On The Real Housewives of Orange County this week, we also see Shannon take her daughter Sophie for a hair-raising driving lesson, while co-star Lydia McLaughlin throws a party for her grandson where Vicki bonds with new housewife Peggy Sulahian, wife of car wheel tycoon Diko Sulahian.

Meanwhile, Tamra Judge attempts to stop a cycle of divorce and parental alienation in her family.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.