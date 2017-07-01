Keith Griffith killed his wife of 35 years and burned the house down in Fatal Vows

This week Fatal Vows examines the case of Keith Griffith, who killed his wife Julie and then burned their house down.

Keith and Julie Griffith had been married for 35 years but their loving relationship had started to break down and they’d began living very separate lives.

Something obviously snapped with Griffiths and on the morning of Jan. 17, 2014, a fire was reported at their home. Police found Julie Griffith and the couple’s two dogs dead inside, she’d been shot three times in the chest.

After he was caught Griffith also tried to hire someone to kill the lead investigator on his case. The FBI got wind of this and their investigation found evidence he was trying to have Capt. Matt Carter murdered for $10,000.

Griffith eventually pled guilty to murdering his wife and plotting to have Capt. Carter shot with a rifle.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

