Kathryn Calhoun Dennis in Whitney Sudler-Smith ‘ambush’ on Southern Charm

Kathryn Calhoun Dennis gets ‘ambushed’ on this week’s Southern Charm, when Cameran Eubanks turns up to lunch with a surprise guest — Whitney Sudler-Smith.

The surprise comes as Cameran tries to see if Kathryn really has changed her ways after filmmaker Whitney said that Kathryn had got in touch with him in a bid to reconnect.

Landon Clements said that showed Kathryn was trying to “social climb her way back” using Whitney — whose hooking up with Kathryn took center stage last season — as a means to do so.

After last week’s episode Kathryn hit back at the claims in a tweet, saying: “Social climbing? Girl you are messy.

“The only thing I’m trying to climb are my own mountains..maybe you should focus on climbing yours.”

In this week’s episode Kathryn is having lunch with Shep Rose and Craig Conover — who have both taken her side in the saga — when Cameran turns up with Whitney.

She says of Kathryn as they arrive: ““I hope she doesn’t see you walking up and think this is some sort of ambush.”

Kathryn’s reaction, in the picture above, says it all…

Southern Charm airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.