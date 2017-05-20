Kate Middleton lookalike on royal edition of Say Yes to the Dress: UK on TLC

Tonight TLC plays host to the Say Yes to the Dress: UK Royal edition — as a Kate Middleton lookalike searches for the perfect gown.

Heidi Agan has made a career out of looking like the Duchess of Cambridge and appears on tonight’s show with lookalikes of Kate’s husband Prince William as well as her sister Pippa — who tied the knot in real life today — and the Queen.

Her family also take part in the episode as she tries to find the ideal dress to renew her vows in.

But it takes several tries to find a gown fit for royalty with help from host David Emanuel — who famously designed Princess Diana’s wedding dress when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

One dress is an immediate no-no, as Heidi says it is practically “screaming” at her to take it off. She adds: “I’d wear it for halloween.”

But it looks like another one gets the royal seal of approval, despite needing taken in at the bust so much that Heidi says you “could fit Dolly Parton in there”.

Heidi says she feels “glamorous” in it, while her mom gets all choke up about how stunning her daughter looks in it.

She says: “I’m quite emotional seeing Heidi in this dress because she looks so beautiful…just looks really beautiful.

“I think it’s a perfect dress for the occasion. She looks lovely.”

The lookalikes of Prince William, Pippa and the Queen also give it the royal nod.

But will it be the one she ultimately chooses?

Say Yes to the Dress: UK is the British version of the popular TLC show.

Heidi Agan has worked as a Kate Middleton lookalike for several years, and bills herself as “The UK’s most realistic Kate Middleton lookalike.”

She has made several previous TV appearances including on ABC News, the BBC and a documentary called Famous for my Face which explored the celebrity lookalike industry.

Say Yes to the Dress: UK airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC.