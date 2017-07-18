Kate Chastain and Capt. Lee Rosbach return for Below Deck Season 5

Bravo have announced good news for Below Deck fans — both Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach are returning for Season 5 of the hit show.

It has been announced the new season will premiere on September 5, with chief stew Kate and Capt. Lee also being joined by senior deckhand Nico Scholly, who also took part in Season 4.

But everyone else below deck on the 154ft mega yacht Valor as it tours the Caribbean this season is different.

Chef Ben Robinson is NOT returning, being replaced by new chef Matthew Burns. Also in the crew are stewardesses Brianna Adekeye and Jennifer Howell, and deckhands Chis Brown, Bruno Duarte and Baker Manning.

The number of newbie crew members means Capt. Lee has a lot on his plate this season, and looks to Kate and Nico to help him keep control of life on board.

But Kate gets mega-stressed as she tries to get her new stews up to speed, which leaves her looking to vent some steam — with a hunky sailor.

The season also sees Nico facing some family difficulties back home, and things get complicated when he realises he has history with new stew Brianna — who also has the attention of deckhand Chris and chef Matt.

Then things take a big turn when a sudden emergency which forces Capt. Lee to mix up the team which leaves some of the crew unhappy.

Watch the new trailer for Below Deck Season 5 below.

Below Deck Season 5 premieres September 5 at 9/8c on Bravo.