Karen Huger’s husband Ray tells Gizelle Bryant: Get married again before you’re too old

Karen Huger’s husband Raymond Huger tells Gizelle Bryant she should get married again on this week’s The Real Housewives of Potomac — before she gets too old.

Ray makes the comments while he and Karen go go-karting on a double date with 46-year-old Gizelle and her new love interest Kevin.

After they finish, Karen takes away Kevin for a one-on-one chat leaving Gizelle with Ray, who Karen dubs “the Dr. Black Bill Gates”.

Ray then hints to her about marriage, telling her that she’s not going to look as good as she looks now forever.

Gizelle was married to pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant from 2002 to 2009.

Ray tells her: “It’s hard out here, dating gets old. As far as I’m concerned, the ladies are always looking to get married in the back of their head.

“Why would you want to be older by yourself? Can you imagine yourself 65, 70…”

Gizelle hits back about the age comment, saying: “I’m not there, thank you very much!”

Ray says: “I’m just saying, by the time you’re 65,75…you’re not going to look like you look right now.”

Also on this week’s The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley and Michael’s marriage is put to the test when she comes up with a new menu for their restaurant but he isn’t keen on it.

Elsewhere, Robyn Dixon worries about her identity and her home life after having a birthday dinner for her mom.

And golf balls fly when Karen tries to put the pieces back together between Gizelle, Monique Samuels, Ashley Darby and the other ladies.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

