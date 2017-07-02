Karen Huger has meltdown on The Real Housewives of Potomac finale

Karen Huger breaks down in tears on The Real Housewives of Potomac season finale — after the other ladies question the reasons she moved into her new home.

The meltdown comes after repeated questions from the other housewives about why she made the sudden move out of Potomac to Great Falls, Virginia, and whether it had anything to do with her financial situation.

The episode sees the other ladies questioning the Grand Dame about whether she’s lying about her home and why she made the almost overnight move.

She started living in the new house after coming back from a vacation in Bermuda, despite telling the other ladies while there that she didn’t know where she was going to move to after receiving a “cash offer” for her old pad from overseas.

Her secretive way of dealing with the whole issue didn’t go unnoticed by the group, and they were left wanting answers.

Tonight Karen and Ashley Darby end up clashing when they start talking about her move to Virginia and the reasons behind it.

Later, when Karen hosts an “exotic” anniversary party at her new home she breaks down in tears when things become too much, after Ashley says she smells “something fishy”.

Also on this week’s season finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Robyn Dixon finally questions her ex-husband Juan about their relationship — and she is taken aback by his confession.

Meanwhile, Gizelle Bryant tries to find the confidence to break up with her boyfriend Kevin.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.