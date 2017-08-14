Kameron Westcott: Who is new Real Housewives of Dallas star?

Kameron Westcott is latest glamorous addition to the cast of Real Housewives of Dallas and this lady just loves pink!

Hailing from Montecito, California, Kameron found herself in Texas by way of her husband Court Westcott, who is a member of family who are almost like Dallas royalty.

The pair met at the Southern Methodist University, but it took a while for them to really hit it off. Court had to ask Kameron out eight times before she agreed, though since then its been a real fairytale romance.

Kameron just loves the color pink and has even tried making pink dog food, since her other big loves is dogs. She has a 12-year-old Yorkshire terrier called Louis Vuitton and a plucky bulldog called Chunk, both of whom are family favorites.

Court and Kameron now have two small children and they’ve been together for over a decade, creating a tight family unit along with Court’s parents.

However, not everything is shared and they have his and hers bathrooms, closets and even garages…though they share the same jet!

Speaking about the show Kameron says she is: “so excited to be part of the franchise and that her favorite housewive is Lisa Vanderpump because she has the best one-liners on the planet.”

Kameron is also hoping that she will become one of your fav housewives on the show.

Blonde by birth, pink by choice, Kameron is bound to add a whole load of color to Real Housewives.

You can follow what Kameron is up to on her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays at 10/9c on Bravo.